Dubai Tennis: Bhambri loses in doubles semis

Dubai Tennis: Bhambri loses in doubles semis

Source: PTI
March 01, 2024 22:37 IST
IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri had made to his first men's doubles semi-finals of the ATP 500 tour. Photograph: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Hasse went down in straight sets to Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai on Friday.

 

Bhambri, who made his first men's doubles semi-finals of the ATP 500 tour along with Hasse, were beaten 6-3, 7-6 (2) by Croatia's Dodig and Krajicek of the United States.

Bhambri and Hasse, who came through the qualifying round to earn a spot in the main draw, lost in one hour and 20 minutes.

The Indo-Dutch pair committed a string of unforced errors at crucial junctures, while their higher-ranked opponents' potent first serve saw them win the first set with ease.

Though Yuki and Hasse fought tooth and nail against Dodig (World No 7 in doubles) and Krajicek (World No 3) in the second set, the rivals were too good for them on the day.

Source: PTI
