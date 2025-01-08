Does Elon Musk Want To Buy Liverpool?

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Elon Musk -- the world's richest man -- would be interested in buying the English Premier League club Liverpool, revealed his estranged father Errol.



The EPL club, which is privately owned by the Fenway Sports Group, has not considered a sell but has accepted external investment in the past.



When asked if Elon Musk has interest in Liverpool, his father replied:

'I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price,' he told Times Radio.On being further asked if his son would buy Liverpool if available for sale, Musk added: 'Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to, so would I.'

Tesla CEO Musk's total net worth is reported to be around $418 billion, while Liverpool has been rated by Forbes as the world's fourth most valuable club at an estimated value of $5.37 billion.