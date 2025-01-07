Gavaskar Snub: Why Cricket Australia Should Be Ashamed

The hands that broke records and redefined batting deserved to hold and present the trophy named in his honour.

IMAGE: Cricket legend Allan Border presents the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Astralia's Captain Pat Cummins at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 5, 2025. Photograph: ICC/X

The Australia Cricket Board should have considered it an honour to have Sunil Gavaskar participate in the event.

The presentation ceremony would have been far more memorable had both Allan Border and Gavaskar jointly handed over the trophy.

By considering only Border to present the trophy, Cricket Australia has left an indelible dark spot on the event.

Gavaskar's omission cannot be dismissed as a mere oversight.

If it was an error, it reflects a shocking ignorance of who Gavaskar is as a cricketer.

If it was deliberate, the entire cricketing world should feel ashamed.

The joy of receiving a trophy lies not only in winning and lifting it but also in the significance of the person presenting it.

This is why iconic figures are chosen for such moments.

We have never seen a trophy presented by a member of the ground staff or a nobody because there is a value attached in presenting a trophy.

Organisers always wish a trophy to be presented by the best and the greatest among cricketers on the ground.

When two greats are named in the trophy, to avoid one will remain a black mark in Cricket Australia's administration.

Gavaskar was not just an ordinary batter; he was a trailblazer who set world records and became the first player to cross 10,000 Test runs -- a milestone that many others only achieved later.

To ignore such a legend during the trophy presentation is an affront to his legacy and diminishes the value of the trophy itself.

The hands that broke records and redefined batting deserve to hold and present the trophy named in his honour.

If a similar event named after the legendary Don Bradman had occurred in India, and he was ignored during a trophy presentation despite his presence at the venue, the officials responsible would have faced a severe backlash from the Indian media.

Gavaskar was one who broke Bradman's long-standing records and to ignore such a person is sheer arrogance.

IMAGE: Team Australia after winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: ICC/X

Cricket is not just about winning or losing -- it's about how the game is played.

It is a sport built on values of respect, sportsmanship, and tradition.

Unfortunately, Cricket Australia's actions betray a disregard for these principles.

Cricket Australia's administrators should remember that the game has evolved into a global sport with a rich history.

Respecting those who contributed to this legacy is essential.

People who fail to honor the game's legends should have no place in cricket administration -- or even at a cricket ground.

Such individuals bring shame not only to themselves but to the game itself.

