Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's communication satellite

ISRO's latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2 that was launched by Space X from Cape Canaveral in the United States, has successfully been placed into the orbit, the space agency's commercial arm NSIL said.

IMAGE: Space X's Falcon 9 rocket launches ISRO's communication satellite, GSAT-N2. Photograph: @SpaceX/X

The 4,700 kg GSAT-N2 High-throughput (HTS) satellite has been injected into the desired orbit, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) said in a series of posts on microblogging site 'X.

"GSAT-N2 weighing 4700 kg has been injected into the desired Geo-synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) has taken control of the satellite. Preliminary data indicates satellite in good health," it said.

A Demand Driven satellite of NSIL, GSAT-N2 is a 48 Gbps, Ka-band High throughput communication satellite that will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, NSIL said.

The satellite was launched by Space X's Falcon 9 rocket.