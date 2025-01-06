HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History

Anthony Davis Makes NBA History

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read
January 06, 2025 12:48 IST

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis

IMAGE: LA Lakers' Anthony Davis returned from an ankle injury to put his name in the record books. Photograph: Kind courtesy NBA Central/X
 

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has further cemented his legacy in basketball history by surpassing Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes to claim sole possession of 25th place on the NBA's all-time blocks list.

Despite being listed as a doubtful starter due to a left ankle strain, Davis took to the court and delivered a record-breaking performance.

At Sunday's game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Davis added another accolade to his already impressive resume. The Lakers forward made history, securing the 25th spot on the all-time block list.

'With his block at the 5:07 mark of the first quarter tonight at Houston, Anthony Davis passed Elvin Hayes (1,771) into 25th place all-time in NBA history, per Lakers,' reported Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation, a fan site for the LA Lakers.

Davis now boasts 1,772 career blocks, surpassing Hayes' record. Jermaine O'Neal, currently 24th on the list, sits within striking distance with 1,820 blocks.

Heading into the game, Davis was averaging 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. He had been shooting 52.2% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range over 32 appearances this season.

The Lakers' social media channels were quick to celebrate the achievement. 'AD's Block Party, All Invited. Welcome to 25th All-Time, Brow,' read a celebratory post featuring an image of the Lakers star.

Although Davis returned to the court after missing two games in December due to an ankle strain, the Lakers fell short against the Houston Rockets, losing 119-115.

Davis contributed 30 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in the game, though the effort wasn't enough to secure a victory.

Davis also shared his thoughts on team-mate LeBron James' recent milestone, where James surpassed Michael Jordan for the most career 30-point games in NBA history. Davis, a long-time fan of Jordan, couldn't resist a playful jab. 'It bothers me, but took him 7 more seasons,' he joked.

The comparison between the two basketball legends remains a topic of debate, with Jordan achieving the feat in just 15 seasons, while James needed 22. Despite the banter, Davis' remarks reflect the strong camaraderie between the two Lakers stars.

REDIFF SPORTS
