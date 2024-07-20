News
Rediff.com  » News » Here's why Elon Musk congratulated Modi

Here's why Elon Musk congratulated Modi

By Yoshita Singh
July 20, 2024 14:17 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed leader in the world on social media platform X with over 100 million followers.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in New York, on June 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader! Musk, also the owner of X Corp., formerly Twitter, said in a post on X on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi has 100.1 million followers on X.

 

Earlier this week, when this milestone was reached, Modi said on X: 'A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism and more.'

Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well, Modi said.

Among other heads of government with a large following are US President Joe Biden (38.1 million) and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan (21.5 million).

Prime Minister Modi is also an influential presence on YouTube and Instagram with nearly 25 million subscribers and more than 91 million followers respectively.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
