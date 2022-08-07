CWG: Javelin thrower Annu Rani wins bronze

IMAGE: (L-R) Bronze medalist, India's Annu Rani, Australia's Silver medalist Mackenzie Little and Australia's gold medalist Kelsey-Lee Barber celebrate following the Women's Javelin Throw final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Annu Rani became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day in Birmingham on Sunday.

Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to win a bronze medal.

World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m), who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.

Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in men's javelin throw in the 2010 and 2018 editions respectively.