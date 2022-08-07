CWG 2022: How India fared on Saturday, August 6

IMAGE: Ravi Dahiya celebrates with Indian flag after defeating Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the men's Freestyle 57 kg wrestling gold medal match on Day 9 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

India’s wrestlers stole the limelight on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games as Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen won gold to wrap up their campaign with a rich haul of 12 medals on Saturday.

Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals as the country, like the last edition, succeeded in winning medals in all 12 categories.

In athletics, Avinash Sable won silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, a race which has traditionally seen three Kenyans on the podium. He finished with a personal best time of 8:11:20s, behind Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, who clocked 8:11:15s.

Also winning silver was Priyanka Goswami, in the women’s 10k walk, with a personal best time of 43:38:83s.

India won its second Lawn Bowls medal at the Games, this time a silver in the men’s Fours after the historic gold in the women’s Fours earlier.

Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh and Sunil Bahadur went down 5-18 to the Northern Ireland quartet of Sam Barkely, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh after 14-ends.

The men’s hockey team entered the final, beating South Africa 3-2.

Here’s a look at how India’s athletes fared on Friday, Day 9 of the Games.

Athletics:

Women's 10,000m Race Walk: Priyanka Goswami won silver with a personal best time of 43:38:83s. Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13s.

Men's 3000m Steeplechase final: Avinash Sable clocked 8:11.20 seconds to better his earlier National record of 8:12.48 and win silver.

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and Jyothi Yarraji qualified for the final after finishing second in heat 1, and overall seventh, with a time of 44.45s. Jyothi was preferred over N S Simi.

Women's F55-57 Shot Put final: Sharmila placed fourth with a personal best 8.43m, Poonam Sharma seventh with 7.07m and Santosh eighth with 6.53m.

Badminton:

Women's singles quarter-finals: PV Sindhu beat Malaysia's Goh Wei Jin 19-21, 21-14, 21-18.

Women's singles quarter-finals: Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Scotland's Kristy Gilmour 10-21, 7-21.

Men's singles quarter-finals: Lashya Sen beat Mauritius's Julien Georges Paul 21-12, 21-11.

Men's singles quarter-finals: Kidambi Srikanth beat England's Toby Penty 21-19, 21-17.

Women's doubles quarter-finals: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand beat Jamaica's Katherine Jam and Tahila Richarson 21-8, 21-6.

Men's doubles quarter-finals: Satwik Sairaj-Chirag Shetty beat Australia's Jacob Schueler-Nathan Tang 21-19, 21-11.

Boxing:

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semi-final: Nitu Ghanghas beat Canada's Priyanka Dhillon via RSC.

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semi-final: Amit Panghal beat Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba 5-0.

Women's Light-flyweight (48kg-50kg) semi-final: Nikhat Zareen beat England's Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0.

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine lost to Gemma Paige Richardson of England 2-3.

Men's (57kg) semi-final: Mohammed Hussamuddin lost to Ghana's Joseph Commey 1-4.

Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar beat Nigeria's Ifeanyi Onyekwere 5-0.

Cricket:

Women's T20 semi-final: India (164-5) beat England (160-6) by 4 runs. Lawn Bowls:

Men's Fours gold medal match: India (Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) lost to Ireland 5-18.

Squash:

Men's doubles quarter-finals: Velavan Senthilkumar-Abhay Singh lost to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow and Yuen Chee Wern 8-11, 8-11.

Mixed doubles semi-finals: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll 7-11, 4-11.

Hockey:

Men’s semi-finals: India beat South Africa 3-2.

Abhishek (20th minute), Mandeep Singh (28th) and Jugraj Singh (58th) scored for India, while South Africa's goals came from Ryan Julius (33rd) and Mustapha Cassiem (59th).

Table Tennis

Women's doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja-Reeth Tennison beat Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang-Lara Whitton of Wales 11-7, 11-4, 11-3.

Women's doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra-Diya Parag Chitale beat Oumehani Hosenally-Jalim Nandeshwaree of Mauritius 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 to move to the quarter-finals; lost to Charlotte Carey-Anna Hursey of Wales 7-11, 6-11, 13-11, 10-12.

Men's singles quarter-finals: Achanta Sharath Kamal beat Singapore’s Quek Yong Izaac 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7.

Men's singles quarter-finals: G Sathiyan beat England’s Sam Walker 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9.

Men's singles quarter-finals: Sanil Shetty lost to England’s Liam Pitchford 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 8-11 and 4-11.

Women's singles semi-finals: Sreeja Akula lost to Singapore's Tianwei Feng 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 10-12.

Men's doubles semi-finals: Achanta Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan beat Australia’s Nicholas Lum-Finn Luu 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7.

Mixed doubles semi-finals: Achanta Sharath Kamal-Akula Sreeja beat Australian’s Nicholas Lum-Minhyung Jee 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7.

Men's singles Classes 3-5: Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

Women's singles Classes 3-5:, Sonalben Manubhai Patel won bronze, beating England's Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the play-off.

Women's singles Classes 3-5: Bhavina Patel won the gold medal, beating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in the final.

Wrestling:

Men's Freestyle 57kg: Ravi Dahiya beat New Zealand’s Suraj Singh in the quarter-finals, then beat Pakistan's Asad Ali by technical superiority in the semis and Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the final.

Men's Freestyle 97kg: Deepak Nehra beat Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 in the bronze play-off.

Women's Freestyle 76kg: Pooja Sihag beat Australia's Naomi de Bruine by technical superiority for bronze.

Women's Freestyle 53 kg: Vinesh Phogat beat Samantha Leigh Stewart in 36 seconds; beat Nigeria's Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye 6-0; beat Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don 'by fall’ for the gold medal.

Women's Freestyle 50 kg: Pooja Gehlot beating Scotland’s Christelle Letchidjio 12-2 for bronze.

Men's Freestyle 74kg: Naveen beat scored TSU wins over Nigeria's Ogbonna Emmanuel John, Singapore's Hong Yeow Lou and England's Charlie James Bowling. He beat Pakistan's Tahir Mohammad Sharif in the final for the gold medal.

Women's Freestyle 50 kg: Pooja Gehlot scored a TSU win over Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio, got a walkover from Cameron's Rebecca Ndolo Muambo to make the semi-finals. She lost the semi-final Canada's Madison Bianca Parks 9-0. Later, she won the bronze play-off against Scotland’s Letchidjio 12-2.