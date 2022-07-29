CWG 2022: How India fared on Friday, July 29

IMAGE: P V Sindhu grabbed a dominant win over Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan in the women's singles as India completed a 5-0 sweep in their mixed team campaign opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

India's badminton star made mincemeat of Pakistan in a lop-sided 5-0 win in the mixed team event, while the women's hockey team blanked minnows Ghana 5-0 but the women's cricket team went down against Australia on the opening day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj clocked 54.68s to qualify for the semifinals of the men's 100m backstroke event. The 21-year-old from Bengaluru was the third fastest swimmer in his heat and fifth fastest overall.



Ace boxer Shiva Thapa outclassed Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the first round of the 63.5kg category. India's men and women table tennis teams had easy starts to their respective campaigns with identical 3-0 victories over Barbados and South Africa. Later, the women crushed Fiji 3-0 in their second group match.

A look at how India's athletes fared on Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Badminton

India dominated Pakistan in the Mixed Team event winning all 5 matches.



Triathlon

Men’s category: Adarsh finished 30th and Vishwanath finished 33rd in men’s category TV.

Women’s category: Praganya and Sanjana finished 26th and 28th respectively.



Table Tennis

Women’s team won their first two group matches (1st match against South Africa for 3-0 and second match against Fiji 3-0).

Men’s team won their first group match against Barbados 3-0.

Men’s team will face Singapore in second group stage match at 11:00 PM tonight.



Boxing

Shiva Thapa defeated Baloch Suleman in the first match of 63.5 kg men’s boxing (5:0, Unanimous decision).



Swimming

Srihari Nataraj (100 m backstroke) clocked 54.68s to finish fifth overall in the heats and qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled at 1.20am IST, on Saturday, July 30.

Sajan Prakash (50 m Butterfly) failed to qualify for the semi-finals and

Kushagra Rawat (400 m freestyle) failed to qualify for the finals.



Cycling

Women’s sprint team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, team India finished seventh in the qualification round with a timing of 51.433 for Women’s team sprint

Men’s pursuit team finished last in the qualification round with a timing of 4:12.865.

In men’s team sprint India finished 6th in the qualification round, failing to secure the semi-final slot for the same.



Cricket

India women lost to Australia in their first group stage match by three wickets.



Hockey

India women's team started with a dominant performance over Ghana (ranked 30th), defeating Ghana with a big margin 5-0.



Lawn Bowls

In lawn bowls Tania lost her first match in women’s single sectional play against Daphne of Falkland Islands (Score 20-21).

In the men's team event India lost to Scotland in men’s triple sectional play (Score 12-19).