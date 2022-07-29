News
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance

CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance

Source: PTI
July 29, 2022 18:25 IST
IMAGE: India's Shiva Thapa, in red, lands a punch on Suleman Baloch of Pakistan during the men's light welterweight round of 32 bout on day one of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on Friday. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa began his Commonwealth Games campaign on a rousing note by defeating Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the first round of the 63.5kg category, in Birmingham, on Friday.

 

The 28-year-old Thapa hardly broke a sweat as he registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Baloch to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the light welter weight.

Thapa, five-time Asian Championship medallist, was technically far superior to Baloch and landed a flurry of sharp punches on his opponent.

The former World championship bronze medallist also defended well as he danced around the ring with ease. At one point, Baloch lunged forward to punch the Indian but Thapa effortlessly moved out of the way as the Pakistan boxer fell on the canvas.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
