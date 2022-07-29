News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » England's Yee wins first gold medal of CWG 2022

England's Yee wins first gold medal of CWG 2022

July 29, 2022 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England's Alex Yee celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's triathlon on Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sutton Park in Birmingham, on Friday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Alex Yee gave England a golden start to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday, staging a dramatic late charge to win the men's sprint triathlon.

 

Trailing top ranked Hayden Wilde by 15 seconds coming off the bike, Yee, urged on by massive crowds, ruthlessly hunted down the New Zealander during the 5km run, crossing the line with arms raised to a roaring ovation.

While it looked a dramatic finish it was actually a comfortable victory for Yee after Wilde was hit with a 10 second penalty for not properly putting his helmet in the basket at the bike transition.

IMAGE: Alex Yee staged a dramatic late charge to win the men's sprint triathlon. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Australia's Matthew Hauser completed the podium taking the bronze.

"For me this is a home Games, the first time I have been able to race in front of my parents for a long time, this I would say is probably my greatest achievement ever," said Yee, who also beat Wilde to a silver at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I have a lot of time for Hayden, he is a great competitor and brought the best out of me every single day we race."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dazzling India At CWG Opening
Dazzling India At CWG Opening
PICS: Commonwealth Games kick-off with slick show
PICS: Commonwealth Games kick-off with slick show
CWG: Of 'Gay Village', bhindi masala and more...
CWG: Of 'Gay Village', bhindi masala and more...
NIA to probe K'taka BJYM leader's murder case
NIA to probe K'taka BJYM leader's murder case
Actor-Writer Hussain Dalal Gets Engaged!
Actor-Writer Hussain Dalal Gets Engaged!
1-day verdict judge moves SC against suspension
1-day verdict judge moves SC against suspension
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

India's women paddlers outclass SA in CWG opener

India's women paddlers outclass SA in CWG opener

IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony

IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances