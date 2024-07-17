News
CRPF's K9 Ready To Guard Paris Olympics

CRPF's K9 Ready To Guard Paris Olympics

By REDIFF NEWS
July 17, 2024 17:17 IST
The Central Reserve Police Force 's K9 units have arrived in Paris to help protect the Paris Olympics 2024.

IMAGE: CRPF troopers with the Belgian Shepherd Malinois. Photographs: ANI Photo
 

 

Two K9 teams from the CRPF have reached Paris as part of the 10 K9 teams from various Indian security organisations selected to provide security to various venues at the Paris Olympics, 2024, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

K9s Vast and Denby, both Belgian Shepherd Malinois, aged five and three years, respectively, left for Paris on July 10 and arrived the same day.

The Belgian Shepherd Malinois breed is considered to be the most preferred combat dog by security forces worldwide.

Besides the two K9s from the CRPF, the other eight are from the Assam Rifles, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the National Security Guard and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

"They have been deployed at the request of the French government," said government officials, privy to the development and seeking anonymity.

IMAGE: A French policeman takes a photo opp with a CRPF trooper and the Belgian Shepherd Malinois.

Vast and Denby were selected after going through a series of stringent tests held at the CRPF's Dog Breeding and Training School.

'They (Vast and Denby) also underwent specialised training for nearly 10 weeks before their deployment, focusing on the assignments they were likely to be given,' said the CRPF.

The handlers of the two K9s, too, were put through rigorous physical training, besides basic classes in the French language, before their departure, the CRPF added in a statement.

The deployment is likely to last until the completion of the Summer Olympic Games in 2024, where athletes from 196 nations are likely to participate.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
