SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Abhinav Bindra/X.com

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ignited a movement in India!

'Let's Move India' encourages people of all ages and abilities to embrace the joy of movement and celebrate the Indian athletes heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Let's Move India" goes beyond social media. The initiative, in collaboration with the Reliance Foundation and Abhinav Bindra Foundation, will engage young people through regional school activities. This aligns with the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), which has already impacted millions of children in India.

"Let's Move India" is more than just a fitness campaign. It's a chance to unite behind our athletes and celebrate the power of movement. As table tennis star Manika Batra, a participant in the program, says: "Movement is medicine...Together, we can build a healthier, more active nation."

"Let's Move India" is part of a worldwide initiative by the IOC to inspire people to be active. Launched on Olympic Day 2023, it has already seen over 15 million people around the world embrace a more active lifestyle.

Starting now, you can showcase your enthusiasm on social media! Here's how:

Move it! Record yourself doing a dance move, a hero tribute, or even a local sports routine.

Share the joy! Upload your video to Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) and tag your friends to join the movement.

Spread the word! Include @OlympicKhel and the hashtags #Paris2024 and #LetsMoveIndia.