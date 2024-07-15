News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'

'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 15, 2024 17:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SEE: Virat Kohli urges all of India to back our Olympic Games-bound athletes. VIDEO: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/X

Virat Kohli has urged the nation to get behind our Olympic-bound contingent.

The Games will be held from July 26 to August 17 in Paris.

'From dreams to medals. It's time to back our athletes as they step foot into Paris!' Kohli captioned the video posted on his social media handles.

'We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns and as the fastest growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver and more bronze.

'Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.

'Every neighbourhood, every corner of India will hear a chorus of voices chanting 'India! India! India!' Join me in remembering their faces as they inch closer to the podium with the dogged determination of waving the Tiranga with pride. Jai Hind and good luck India,' Kohli said in over a minute-long video.

Representing India at the Games will be 118 athletes who will aim to better the country's best ever performance of seven medals achieved in the Games in Tokyo.

India's medal hopes will rest on shooting, badminton, wrestling, and boxing aside from the expectations of a second successive podium finish from Neeraj Chopra, who scripted history with his javelin throw gold in Tokyo.

 

Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
Modi: Olympics-bound team will make India proud
Modi: Olympics-bound team will make India proud
'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'
'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college
College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA
College degree useless, open puncture shop: BJP MLA
'Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests'
'Can't see why Rinku can't be successful in Tests'
BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...
BJP's tally falls below 90 in Rajya Sabha, but...

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Gold-chasing India will stick to their mantra in Paris

Gold-chasing India will stick to their mantra in Paris

SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics

SEE: Here's how India gears up for Paris Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances