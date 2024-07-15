'More Gold, More Silver, More Bronze'

SEE: Virat Kohli urges all of India to back our Olympic Games-bound athletes. VIDEO: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/X

Virat Kohli has urged the nation to get behind our Olympic-bound contingent.

The Games will be held from July 26 to August 17 in Paris.

'From dreams to medals. It's time to back our athletes as they step foot into Paris!' Kohli captioned the video posted on his social media handles.

'We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns and as the fastest growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver and more bronze.

'Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings.

'Every neighbourhood, every corner of India will hear a chorus of voices chanting 'India! India! India!' Join me in remembering their faces as they inch closer to the podium with the dogged determination of waving the Tiranga with pride. Jai Hind and good luck India,' Kohli said in over a minute-long video.

Representing India at the Games will be 118 athletes who will aim to better the country's best ever performance of seven medals achieved in the Games in Tokyo.

India's medal hopes will rest on shooting, badminton, wrestling, and boxing aside from the expectations of a second successive podium finish from Neeraj Chopra, who scripted history with his javelin throw gold in Tokyo.