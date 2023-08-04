News
Cirque du Soleil to showcase 'Messi 10' for Argentines

Cirque du Soleil to showcase 'Messi 10' for Argentines

August 04, 2023 18:15 IST
Cirque du Soleil first premiered the show in 2019 in Barcelona, ​​where Messi was playing at the time. In recent years the company has tried to broaden its appeal, moving outside circus acts to performances celebrating music icons and creating immersive experiences with video game partners.

A woman attends the launching of the show Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil, inspired by the life, values ​​​​and career of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 

IMAGE: A woman attends the launching of the show Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil, inspired by the life, values ​​​​and career of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Cirque du Soleil/Handout via Reuters

A Cirque du Soleil production inspired by the life ​​and career of Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi, will be staged in Buenos Aires in October, where Argentina's World Cup glory in Qatar still lives strong.

 

The performance titled 'Messi10', after his favoured jersey number, showcases the rise of the striker from his early childhood in Rosario to his iconic moment as world champion.

"The incredible thing with this show is that the legend is alive, so he had to approve it," Sean McKeown, artistic director of Cirque du Soleil told Reuters at the preview show in Buenos Aires.

When the producers presented their plans to Messi, his only suggestion was that his family values were reflected in the final performance.

"There is a number in the show that we call 'Family' (...) and it is beautiful because he is a normal person, a very kind guy with his feet on the ground," McKeown said.

People attend the launching of the show Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil, inspired by the life, values ​​​​and career of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 

IMAGE: People attend the launching of the show Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil, inspired by the life, values ​​​​and career of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Cirque du Soleil/Handout via Reuters

Songs such as the World Cup anthem 'Muchachos' by La Mosca, will be performed by a cast of 34 acrobats on a stage that replicates a stadium.

Plans to stage 'Messi10' in other locations were postponed due to the pandemic.

"We always had the idea to continue a show about the sports career of a living legend such as Leo," said Matias Loizaga, executive producer of 'Messi10'.

Buenos Aires hosts the performance on October 5 and the sporting star is expected to attend.

"There is no better time than now to launch it here," McKeown said.

"The Argentine public is the best place to see it because they will understand it right away."

Plans to tour Latin American in 2024 are underway with a date confirmed in the Dominican Republic in April, the company said.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

