Rowing at Olympics: Panwar finishes 4th in heat, moves to repechage

Rowing at Olympics: Panwar finishes 4th in heat, moves to repechage

Source: PTI
July 27, 2024 13:14 IST
Balraj Panwar

Photograph: Balraj Panwar/Instagram

India's lone rower in Paris Olympics, Balraj Panwar moved to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men's singles scull competition Chateauroux, France, on Saturday.

 

The 25-year-old Panwar came up with a time of 7:07.11 to finish behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06).

The top three in each heat qualifies for the quarterfinals.

In repechages, Panwar will have a second chance to advance to the semifinals or finals.

Panwar had finished 4th at the 2022 Asian Games in China, and claimed a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
