HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » BWF Worlds: Prannoy falters in thriller vs World No. 2

BWF Worlds: Prannoy falters in thriller vs World No. 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 11:27 IST

x

Looking ahead, Prannoy hinted at one final World Championship appearance before his body forces him to take a harder call on his career.

Prannoy

IMAGE: India's H S Prannoy blew two match points as he went down to World No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the second round of the BWF World Championships in Paris. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Ace Indian shuttler H S Prannoy came agonisingly close to pulling off a major upset before bowing out of the BWF World Championships in Paris with a gruelling second-round loss to world No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

The 2023 bronze-medallist fought for nearly an hour and 30 minutes before going down 8-21, 21-17, 21-23 despite holding two match points on Wednesday night.

"Played a few bad shots towards the end. I should have kept a little more energy and tried to be on the attacking side. In the last 3-4 points, I felt he was on the attack and I gave him a few easy smashes that probably changed the game.

"I should have taken a few more chances at the net and played patiently," Prannoy said after the loss.

Ranked 34th in the world, Prannoy bounced back after a sub-par opening game to force a decider. Armed with momentum after winning the second, he continued to push Antonsen to the brink but crucial errors cost him dearly.

"Losing match points always hurts, especially in big events. One match can change the course of a tournament. Beating somebody in form gives you a lot of confidence, but if you are on the other side it takes your entire effort away and you start doubting yourself again.

"I really didn't want to be in that situation," he added.

The 2022 Thomas Cup winner, who is also a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, has been plagued by a series of health setbacks in recent years.

He battled a chronic stomach disorder, a nagging back injury and even contracted chikungunya right before the Paris Olympics. The 33-year-old had taken a break after the Games.

 

Opening up on his fitness struggles, Prannoy said: "I've been trying to constantly improve on that front. Game-wise I'm there, I can still play a couple of years more, but fitness-wise I'm not able to keep up with these youngsters.

"The pace is too high and sometimes the body doesn't react as I want it to. It's a tad slower. That's part and parcel of the game — the sport is fast and explosive."

Looking ahead, Prannoy hinted at one final World Championship appearance before his body forces him to take a harder call on his career.

"Probably one more. You want to push for a couple more years, but maximum would be one, and that too if I stretch really hard," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Djokovic battles past qualifier, Alcaraz cruises
PIX: Djokovic battles past qualifier, Alcaraz cruises
Clarke undergoes sixth cancer-related surgery
Clarke undergoes sixth cancer-related surgery
'The Day I Get Bored, I Will Retire'
'The Day I Get Bored, I Will Retire'
Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Impresses On Debut
Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Impresses On Debut
'Pakistan pulled out of Asia Cup hockey due to...'
'Pakistan pulled out of Asia Cup hockey due to...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation talk with Govinda1:10

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation...

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha Temple6:08

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord...

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Marathi Look1:15

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Marathi Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV