Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Impresses On Debut

IMAGE: Central Delhi Kings' Aaryavir Sehwag hits out during the DPL T20 match against East Delhi Riders on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Photographs: Kind courtesy Central Delhi Kings/Instagram

Aaryavir Sehwag made an impressive debut in his first competitive game in T20 cricket.



Playing for Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League 2025, 17-year-old Aaryavir stroked 22 from 16 balls, with four boundaries in his debut match against East Delhi Riders at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.



He showed no respect for senior pacer Navdeep Saini, hitting him inside out over the cover region for a boundary and then charged the fast bowler to hit another boundary through the covers off the next delivery.



Just like his father Virender Sehwag, Aaryavir was in no mood to let the bowlers settle down as he hit left-arm spinner Rounak Waghela for back to back boundaries in the fifth over before he fell to the same bowler.

Aaryavi was bought by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 800,000 at the DPL 2025 auction after some strong performances for Delhi in junior cricket. He smashed 297 off 309 balls, hitting 51 fours and three sixes, in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Meghalaya in Shillong, in November 2024.

'When I speak to Aryavir, we talk about mental toughness. Everyone has their own technique, but if you are mentally strong then you can score in different wickets and against different bowling attack. So we speak about how our mindset should be when you get out for ducks two games in a row or if you score two hundreds in a row,' Papa Sehwag -- the only Indian batsman to score two triple Test tons, said about his interactions with Aryavir.



'Technique is temporary because as you keep playing you keep changing your technique but if you are mentally strong you can play for a long time.'