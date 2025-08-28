HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asia Cup Hockey: 'Pakistan not participating due to security reasons'

Source: ANI
August 28, 2025 09:40 IST

Pakistan hockey team

IMAGE: Pakistan, traditionally one of the biggest names in Asian hockey, refused to travel to India citing security reasons and were replaced by Bangladesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey said Pakistan have pulled out of the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup 2025 due to security reasons, while Oman will not travel to India due to 'personal reasons'.

The Asia Cup will be held in  Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.

Pakistan, traditionally one of the biggest names in Asian hockey, refused to travel to India citing security reasons and were replaced by Bangladesh. Oman too decided against participation, with Kazakhstan taking their place in the competition.

"The Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be held from August 29 to September 7

at the newly built Rajgir hockey stadium in Bihar. Eight teams are set to participate in the competition. This tournament is expected to be a huge success. The Bihar government is providing significant support for the tournament. Pakistan is not participating in the tournament due to security reasons, and Oman due to their personal reasons," Tirkey told ANI.

The Asia Cup which features hosts India along with Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei, will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, adding extra intensity and significance to every game.

 

Hosts India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They will kick off their campaign against China on August 29, followed by a clash with Japan on August 31, and their final pool match against Kazakhstan on September 1.

