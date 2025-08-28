US Open PIX: Djokovic battles past qualifier, Alcaraz cruises

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against Zachary Svajda at the US Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Novak Djokovic tidied up early errors and recovered from a set down to get past American qualifier Zachary Svajda, as Briton Emma Raducanu had a far easier time advancing into the US Open third round on Wednesday.



The 24-times major winner Djokovic made 14 unforced errors in the first set compared to just 11 across the rest of the match as he eventually hit his stride at Arthur Ashe Stadium, beating Svajda 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Svajda, who poked fun at his own long odds against the former world number one in a now-viral TikTok video, put up a surprise early fight to the delight of the home fans but was let down by an apparent leg injury midway into the match.



Djokovic next plays Briton Cameron Norrie.



Alcaraz storms into third round

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz sent down 32 winners and won 86% of his first serve points to register a dominant victory against Italy's Mattia Bellucci. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz powered into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday with a dominant 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Italy's Mattia Bellucci, admitting afterwards that memories of last year's shock second-round exit were weighing on his mind.



The Spaniard broke his opponent's serve seven times without facing a single break point in the first match of the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, sending down 32 winners and winning 86% of his first serve points.



Second seed Alcaraz, champion in 2022, ensured there would be no repeat of his early departure last year, setting the tone by breaking Bellucci twice at the start of the opening set, showcasing his powerful forehand and sharp volleys.



"I played great from the beginning to the last ball," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. "I know Mattia's level and today wasn't his day. I tried to make the most of his mistakes, trying to be in the match getting a good rhythm."



The Italian got a cheer from the crowd when he got on the board to avoid a bagel in the first set, but there was no stopping Alcaraz from delivering a flawless 6-0 sweep in the second.



Bellucci struggled to find any rhythm against the Spaniard's aggression from the baseline.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his second round match. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Afterwards, Alcaraz said that his straight-sets loss to Botic van de Zandschulp at the same stage last year had been playing on his mind.



"If I'm honest, I thought about last year when I stepped on the court. Some bad thoughts," he said. "I was nervous about it, like thinking, okay, I don't want to do the same thing as I did last year, losing in the second round.



"I think I played a really solid match today. I just set some goals at the beginning of the match, which I think I did pretty well.



"There are some things that I have to improve that I didn't do as well as I wanted, but in general, really happy."



Alcaraz marked the win with the same golf swing celebration he produced after his opening round victory over Riley Opelka, where he was watched on by five-time major champion Rory McIlroy.



"It's getting better with the tennis racket this year," Alcaraz said. "I have to say it. Yeah, I did it in the first round because Rory was there, and I think I own it."



Next up for Alcaraz is a third-round clash with Italian Luciano Darderi.

Raducanu cruises past Tjen

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu needed only an hour to cruise past the Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula followed on Ashe with a routine 6-1 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova and will next play three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka.



The Belarusian Azarenka became only the fifth woman in the professional era to claim 100 or more singles main draw wins at the hardcourt majors as she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day at Stadium 17.



Raducanu needed only an hour to cruise past the Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1 in the first match of the day on Louis Armstrong Stadium, as she finds a way back to winning ways at the hardcourt tournament.



Raducanu had not won a US Open match since lifting the trophy in her remarkable run to the title in 2021 but appears in solid form this year, as she made just eight unforced errors.



"I'm particularly happy, because on the court, I felt like my opponent was playing really good tennis. I thought that she was very dangerous," she told reporters.



"So I'm very pleased with how I kept dictating the points, I kept dictating the play."



Raducanu will face ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the third round. She continues in the tournament without British compatriot Jack Draper, who withdrew due to injury on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Fourth seed Taylor Fritz is among the top contenders hoping to break a 22-year American men's drought at the US Open. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

American fourth seed Taylor Fritz got past South African Lloyd Harris 4-6, 7-6(3,) 6-2, 6-4 in the second match of the day on Armstrong, with Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym waiting for him in the third round.

Fritz is among the top contenders hoping to break a 22-year American men's drought at the tournament, along with Frances Tiafoe, who beat qualifier Martin Damm 6-4 7-5 6-7(8) 7-5.



"You've got to be brave, you've got to be courageous - there's no free lunches out here," said Tiafoe, who hopes to go all the way after reaching the semi-final twice before.



American 10th seed Emma Navarro swatted aside her compatriot, wild card Caty McNally, 6-2 6-1, while the Norwegian 12th seed and former finalist Casper Ruud fell to Belgian Raphael Collignon 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.