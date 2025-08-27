HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Clarke undergoes sixth cancer-related surgery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 27, 2025 23:44 IST

Clarke was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006 during his playing career and has since undergone several procedures.

The picture posted by Michael Clarke on his soclal media handles after his sixth surgery to remove a lesion from his nose.

IMAGE: The picture posted by Michael Clarke on his soclal media handles after his sixth surgery to remove a lesion from his nose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Clarke/Facebook

Michael Clarke has undergone a sixth surgery for skin cancer, the former Australia captain revealed on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old 2015 World Cup-winning skipper posted a post-operative picture on Instagram, urging people to prioritise regular skin checks, especially in countries with high sun exposure such as Australia.

 

"Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key," he wrote on instagram.

Clarke was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006 during his playing career and has since undergone several procedures. In 2019, he had three non-melanoma lesions removed, including one from his forehead.

In 2023, he required 27 stitches after a basal cell carcinoma was removed from his chest, following which he partnered with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to spread awareness.

Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015 after leading Australia to the ODI World Cup title.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
