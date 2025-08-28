'I don't have any hopes (about making a comeback to the Indian team).'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami said he is not thinking about international cricket at the moment and is focussing on playing domestic cricket to push his case for a comeback. Photograph: BCCI

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami said he has no regrets about not being picked in the Indian team for the Asia Cup, claiming that he is fully fit now and ready to play across formats.



Shami, 35, was left out of the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup to be played in the UAE next month. He was last seen in action during IPL 2025 in May.



'I don't blame anyone for non-selection or complain about it. If I'm right for the team, select me; if I'm not, then I have no issues with it.

'Selectors have the responsibility to do what's best for Team India. I have a belief in my abilities that if and when I'm granted an opportunity, I'll give my best. I'm working hard,' he told News24 Sports.



Shami said he is not thinking about international cricket at the moment and is focussing on playing domestic cricket to push his case for a comeback.



'Right now, I don't have any hopes (about making a comeback to the Indian team). If they pick me, I will try to perform and give my 100 percent. Whether they play me or not, that's not in my hands.

'If I am playing the Duleep Trophy, five-day cricket, that certainly I can play T20 cricket and all formats. I was called to Bengaluru, and I have cleared the fitness test, and now I am ready to go back,' Shami added.



When asked if he is considering retirement, Shami stated: 'If someone has a problem tell me. Have I become a rock in someone's life that they want me to retire? The day I get bored, I will retire. If you don't play me there (Indian team), I will play domestic cricket.'



The fast bowler said his dream is to win the ODI World Cup. 'I want to be part of the Indian team which wins the World Cup. We came very close in the 2023 World Cup.



Shami said he has recovered from his fitness problems and is fully fit for the upcoming season.

'For the last two months I have trained, increased my skills, shed weight and increased the load as well. Let's see the result that I get now.

'My focus is on getting rhythm and being able to bowl long spells. I have practiced batting and fielding as well and done a lot of gym. Everything is comfortable now.'