Bublik wins first claycourt title in Gstaad

IMAGE: Second seeded Alexander Bublik won the Gstaad clay court title on Sunday. Photograph: Alexander Bublik/X

Kazakh Alexander Bublik won his first tour-level claycourt title at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, beating Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the ATP 250 event's final on Sunday.

French Open quarter-finalist Bublik, seeded second in Gstaad, was playing in his first final on clay. He had not dropped a set en route to the final but had to regroup after a patchy second set to seal the win in just over two hours.

"Juan, as I told you at the net, this was not tennis. It was complete torture," Bublik joked at the trophy ceremony.

"This is my sixth title and I have played the greats of the game, but this final I will remember as one of the toughest I ever played."

"I can't wait to come back next year. The beautiful Alps. It's an amazing spot. I'm really happy that I'm standing here as a winner, but even if I'd lost in the first round, the view is amazing anyway."

The victory for the ever-entertaining Bublik was a solid return to form after his first-round Wimbledon exit. It was his second title of the season and the sixth of his career. The world number 34 lifted the ATP 500 grasscourt trophy in Halle last month.

France's Boisson wins first WTA title in Hamburg

French Open semi-finalist Lois Boisson clinched her first tour-level title at the Hamburg Open on Sunday after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Hungarian Anna Bondar.

In a clash of first-time WTA singles finalists, fifth seed Boisson came back from 4-0 down in the first set and a break down in both sets to secure the WTA 250 claycourt title.

The 22-year-old made waves last month in her Grand Slam main draw debut when she, ranked 361st, soared through the French Open as a wild card entrant, bowing out at the semi-final stage to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

"This is the first time I've given a (winner's) speech, so please bear with me," Boisson said before offering a simple "Danke" (Thank you) to the German crowd.

Boisson faced heartbreak with a first-round qualifying loss at Wimbledon, but found her form again on clay and is set to rise above her career best ranking of number 63 in Monday's updated WTA rankings.