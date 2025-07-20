HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: When Gill's India met Manchester United players

July 20, 2025 20:44 IST

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes with Indian Test captain Shubman Gill on Sunday

IMAGE: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes with Indian Test captain Shubman Gill on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Premier League India/X

In an unexpected cross-over of universes, the Indian cricket team linked up with Manchester United players on Sunday, ahead of the 4th Test at Old Trafford.

 

Pictures of the meet were splashed across social media as Indian captain Shubman Gill looked like a happy chappy meeting United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Mohammed Siraj bowls to Harry McGuire  

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bowls to Harry McGuire. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

There were absolute scenes as Manchester United's Harry McGuire batted while Mohammed Siraj bowled at him.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim speaks with Indian players

IMAGE: Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim speaks with Indian Test players. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant was snapped giving a bat to Fernandes, while Man United coach Ruben Amorim was seen speaking with some of the Indian players as they listened with rapt attention. 

Rishabh Pant gives a bat to Bruno Fernandes 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant gives a bat to Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Siraj, who paid tribute to Liverpool's Diego Jota in the last Test at Lord's, was seen sharing a laugh with Harry McGuire and a click with Amad Diallo. 

Mohammed Siraj with Amad Diallo and Harry McGuire

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with Amad Diallo and Harry McGuire. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

India take on England in the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting July 23.

Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

IMAGE: Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

 

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

