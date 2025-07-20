Manjrekar's pick for No 3 at Old Trafford is...

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings celebrate after winning the Champions League T20 title. The original T20 Champions League, which began in 2008, ran until 2014. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar suggested that Sai Sudharsan should have been given more chances to play at No 3 in the Indian batting order, especially considering the favourable conditions of flat pitches and a weak English bowling attack.

He expressed disagreement with the team management's decision to go with Karun Nair at number 3 after giving Sudharsan one chance in the first of five Test match series against England last month.

In a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on X, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Sai Sudharsan was always my No.3 after the first Test match, there was promise shown with 30 runs. And when you have flat pitches and one of England's weakest bowling attack, you want to play a young player, so Karun Nair at No 3, I didn't agree with.

"Maybe the team management might just want to prove a point that we were backing the right horse and give him one more match. That's something happen with team management but I would like to see Sai Sudharsan at No 3."

Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut in the series opener against England, where he played at No. 3 while skipper Shubman Gill batted at No. 4.

Sudharsan was dismissed for 0 in the first innings followed by a decent 30 runs in the second. He was dropped from the Playing XI in the second fixture and Karun Nair who batted at No. 6 at Leeds was promoted to No 3.

Nair has failed to perform in the ongoing England series, making only 131 runs in six innings at an average of 21.83 and a best score of 40.

India will clash against England in the fourth Test starting from 23 July. The Men in Blue are currently 1-2 down in the five-match series.