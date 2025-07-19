Will Jurel, Kuldeep Play 4th Test?

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and his team will eye a series-levelling win at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 4th Test, starting on Wednesday, July 23. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Manchester and Old Trafford have not spelt success for Indian cricket. And with the visitors trailing 1-2 in the series, it will take something extraordinary for Gill and Co to conjure up a win to keep the series alive.

India have a forgettable record at Old Trafford with four losses and five draws in the 9 Tests at the venue since 1936.

To reverse this trend at the iconic venue, where Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden Test ton (the last time an Indian scored a century at the ground) when he was 17, India will have to pull out all stops with bat and ball.

But they face more than a few dilemmas heading into the 4th Test.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will be pressed into service in Manchester. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Old Trafford is traditionally known to offer something for the bowlers, hence resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is the last thing on the team management's minds.

Indian Records at Old Trafford

India's Highest Total: 432 (1990) India's Lowest Total: 58 (1952) India's Top Scorer: Sunil Gavaskar (242 runs) Best Innings by an Indian: Mohammad Azharuddin (179 runs) Most Wickets by an Indian: Vinoo Mankad (9)

Bumrah registered five-wicket hauls in both the Tests he played on this tour of England, though India lost both in Leeds and Lord's.

'It's pretty obvious that the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him,' Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters after a training session on Thursday.

'But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with the Oval.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is India's highest wicket taker thus far in the series with 13 scalps to his name. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj will be the other vital cog in India's squad, having picked 13 wickets so far in the series.

Siraj has bowled 109 overs across the three Tests, and there will be more to come in Manchester.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav will be more than handy on an Old Trafford pitch that assists spinners as the match wears on. Photograph: BCCI

With the Old Trafford pitch expected to aid spinners as the match wears out, Kuldeep Yadav could get a look in.

India will need the services of a specialist spinner on a turning track and Nitish Kumar Reddy could just make way for the left-arm wrist spinner.

Kuldeep has played only one Test in England, at Lord's in 2018, for a wicketless 9-over spell. But Old Trafford is a different beast, and for a man who has 21 wickets in six matches against England, it will be a massive loss if he is not played in a must-win encounter.

A longer rope for Karun Nair?

IMAGE: Karun Nair has not shown stability needed for a batter at No. 3, losing his wicket after getting set. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India's biggest headache will be the batting line-up. The top order has been the talking point with Karun Nair's failure to make the most of the starts he's got.

Across six innings in the ongoing series, Nair has managed 131 runs at an average of 21.83.

Nair batted at No. 3 at Lord's and looked solid scoring 40 and 14, but his inability to make his innings count will likely see him sit out of the 4th Test.

With Sai Sudharsan, who was dropped after his maiden outing at Leeds, and Abhimanyu Easwaran -- yet to make his Test debut -- warming the bench, the team management will have to make a strong assessment considering England will have Jofra Archer and he can spit fire.

IMAGE: There have been a lot of calls on social media to give Abhimanyu Easwaran a chance in the 4th Test at Manchester. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Bengal batter Easwaran's first-class record screams runs, with 7,841 runs from 177 innings at an average of 48.70, including 27 centuries and 31 fifties. In the India A tour game in England preceding the Test series, Easwaran scored 167 runs in four innings at an average of 41.75, including two half centuries.

These numbers should be enough for the selectors to give the 29 year old a go at Test cricket and repose some faith in him.

With all the attention on Nair's failings, Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor outing at Lord's has flown under the radar.

With conditions demanding at Old Trafford, the young Indian opener will have to be watchful in his approach.

The Pant factor

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant grimaces in pain on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Lord's. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant, who got injured in the Lord's Test, batted through pain in both innings but did not keep wickets. Batting at No. 6, he scored 74 and 9.

Ten Doeschate on Thursday hinted that Pant, who is in cracking form, could play the forthcoming Test as a specialist batter.

With 425 runs at an average of 70.83 in six innings, India do not see sense in sidelining the batter, but will give him time to recover.

This move could see Dhruv Jurel make his way into the squad, probably at Nair's expense.

With rain pouring down in Manchester over the last 48 hours, it will interesting to see if the sun peaks out in time for the match that commences on July 23.

How India Fared At Old Trafford

YEAR RESULT 1936 MATCH DRAWN 1946 MATCH DRAWN 1952 LOST (By Innings and 207 Runs) 1959 LOST (By 171 Runs) 1971 MATCH DRAWN 1974 LOST (By 113 Runs) 1982 MATCH DRAWN 1990 MATCH DRAWN 2014 LOST (By Innings and 54 Runs)

