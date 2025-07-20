Another massive blow for Team India ahead of 4th Test

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: July 20, 2025 23:13 IST

Seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is the latest to join Team India's injury list

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to be ruled out of the remainder of the tour of England after suffering a knee injury, sustained while training at the gym on Sunday, ANI reported.

India's build-up to the crucial fourth Test against England at Old Trafford has been dented by injuries to two of their seamers, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh.

 

With both bowlers likely to miss the Manchester Test starting July 23, the selectors have drafted in Haryana's promising fast bowler Anshul Kamboj as cover for the final two matches of the five-Test series.

After sitting out the series opener in Leeds, Reddy played in the second and third Tests. He did not make much of an impact in Birmingham, with match tallies of just two runs and six wicketless overs.

However, he grabbed vital top-order wickets at Lord's Test, dismissing both England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over in the first innings, and then dismissing Crawley again in the second, while also contributing 30 and 13 with the bat.

In all three Tests thus far, India has used a seam-bowling all-rounder. Reddy took Thakur's place in Birmingham after the first Test. If India wants to maintain the same line-up and Reddy is not available, Thakur may come back at Old Trafford.

England lead the series 2-1 going into the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

