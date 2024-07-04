News
Brutal Wimbledon exit for Lily Miyazaki

Brutal Wimbledon exit for Lily Miyazaki

July 04, 2024 18:46 IST
Daria Kasatkina

IMAGE: Russia's Daria Kasatkina after winning her second round match against Britain's Yuriko Miyazaki. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Britain's big day at Wimbledon began in demoralising fashion for wildcard Lily Miyazaki as she was thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Russia's Daria Kasatkina in less than an hour on Court 18.

 


Fourteenth seed Kasatkina, winner of last week's Eastbourne title and a dark horse at Wimbledon, was in a merciless mood as she dispatched the British number four in the second round.

It was the first so-called "double-bagel" at this year's Championships.

At

least there will be guaranteed home progression later with the British women's and men's number ones and twos facing each other in successive matches on Court One.

Katie Boulter, the 32nd seed, plays compatriot Harriet Dart followed by new British number one Jack Draper playing the man he replaced Cameron Norrie.

Later in the day, British great Andy Murray will team up with his brother Jamie for an emotional Centre Court men's doubles against Australians Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

Murray, 37, was denied a final singles appearance at the Grand Slam he has won twice after failing to recover from a back injury. He is also playing in the mixed doubles with Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Before the Murray show, British wildcard Jacob Fearnley was set for the biggest match of his career against seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

Source: REUTERS
