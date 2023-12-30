News
Rediff.com  » Sports » When snake stopped a tennis match!

When snake stopped a tennis match!

December 30, 2023 17:30 IST
IMAGE: Play was stopped for 40 minutes as a professional was brought in to catch the reptile. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem huffed and puffed his way into the main draw of the Brisbane International on Saturday, but not before a hissing intruder slithered onto the court and briefly halted play.

Thiem lost the opening set of his qualifying clash against Australian youngster James McCabe before eagle-eyed fans spotted a snake near the courtside electrical wires, prompting officials to call in security staff and stop play.

 

A professional was brought in to catch the 50-cm (20-inch) reptile, which local media identified as a deadly eastern brown snake, holding up play for 40 minutes.

"I really love animals, especially exotic ones," Thiem said. "But they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation."

"It's something that has never happened to me and is something I'll definitely never forget," the former world number three told reporters after the match.

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem entered the main draw but not before a deadly snake stopped play. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Thiem, who has slipped to 98 in the world amid injury struggles, fought back in the second set before sealing a 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 win to reach the main draw of the Australian Open tune-up tournament.

The year's first Grand Slam begins on Jan. 14 in Melbourne.

Former world number one Rafa Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane tournament on Sunday when he plays a doubles match alongside Marc Lopez, whom he partnered in 2016 to claim an Olympic gold medal.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion drew a qualifier in the singles draw as he geared up for the first stop of what could be his farewell tour, after shaking of a niggling hip injury that required surgery in June.

Naomi Osaka, Japan's four-times major winner, is also returning to tennis in the women's draw after her maternity break and plays Tamara Korpatsch.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
