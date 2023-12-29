Australian Open prize purse up to near $60m

IMAGE: The Australian Open main round commences on Jan 14 next year. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

The Australian Open prize fund has been raised by 13% to A$86.5 million ($59.04 million) for the 2024 edition with the greatest percentage increases going to those playing in earlier rounds and qualifiers.

The rise means the prize pot at the Melbourne Park Grand Slam has more than doubled over the last decade but the cash is now far more evenly distributed.

"We've upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles," tournament director Craig Tiley said in a news release.

"We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the Happy Slam."

The two singles champions will each pocket A$3.15 million, which is more than a million dollars less than Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin received for winning the titles at the last pre-COVID tournament in 2020.

First-round losers, however, will be rewarded for making the trip Down Under with a cheque for A$120,000, A$30,000 more than they would have received in 2020.

Players who play in the first round of qualifying in January will receive A$31,250 -- 20% more than they would have earned at this year's tournament.

The US Open was the richest of the Grand Slams this year with a prize fund of $65 million, while Wimbledon offered a total of 44.7 million pounds ($56.92 million) and the French Open 49.6 million euros ($54.89 million).

The Australian Open main draw action starts a day earlier than usual on January 14 next year with the men's singles final rounding out the tournament on January 28.

($1 = 1.4650 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.7853 pounds)

($1 = 0.9036 euros)

World No 8 Muchova withdraws from Aus Open with wrist injury

IMAGE: Karolina Muchova had a successful 2023. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Karolina Muchova has pulled out of next month's Australian Open with a niggling wrist injury that also ruled her out of the WTA Finals in October, the world number eight said.

The 27-year-old Czech enjoyed one of her best seasons this year and finished runner-up to the top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the French Open before a run to the US Open semi-finals in September, where she suffered the right wrist issue.

She was set to compete in the season-ending championships in Cancun for the first time before pulling out and being replaced by Maria Sakkari.

"This isn't my favourite thing to share especially at the start of a new season, but unfortunately the pain in the wrist came back in the middle of my preparation," former Melbourne Park semi-finalist Muchova said on Instagram on Thursday.

"I therefore have to postpone the start of the season and fully heal my wrist first. It's frustrating but I have to keep positive, recover and get ready for the rest of the year."

The Australian Open takes place from January 14-28.

Spain off to winning start at United Cup

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina guided Spain to a 2-1 victory over Brazil on the opening day of the United Cup mixed team event on Friday as the new tennis season began following a short break ahead of next month's Australian Open.

Davidovich Fokina and mixed doubles partner Sara Sorribes Tormo beat the pair of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marcelo Melo 6-4 7-5 in the decider of the Group A tie at the $10 million event that features 18 countries and will also have ties in Sydney.

World number ones Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are among the big names who will be in action in the coming days as they warm up for the opening Grand Slam of the new year, which will take place from Jan. 14-28 in Melbourne.

United Cup debutant Davidovich Fokina earlier put Spain up 1-0 by defeating Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4 6-0 in the first match of the 2024 season, dominating his opponent from the baseline and not facing a break point throughout the contest.

But Brazil hit back through world number 11 Haddad Maia, who downed Sorribes Tormo 7-6(1) 6-2 in a rematch of their marathon French Open fourth-round clash earlier this year to set up the mixed doubles decider.

Hosts Australia meet Britain in the day's late clash.