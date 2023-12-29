News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » How motherhood transformed Naomi Osaka's tennis

How motherhood transformed Naomi Osaka's tennis

December 29, 2023 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Naomi Osaka gears up for return hoping to inspire daughter Shai

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka will return to action at the Brisbane International. Photograph: Morgan Sette/Reuters

Naomi Osaka said motherhood had given her a new outlook and the former world number one hoped to inspire her daughter Shai when she returned to the WTA tour at the Brisbane International that begins on Sunday.

The four-times Grand Slam champion last competed in a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and gave birth to her daughter in July this year, before announcing her highly-anticipated comeback four months later.

 

"Being a mum has changed my life a lot. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things," Osaka said on Friday during a visit to Brisbane's Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary.

"Giving birth was one of the most painful things I've ever gone through. It's definitely made me feel like physically I can handle a lot.

"I want to show Shai that she's capable of everything, so that's one of my main purposes and main reasons why I want to be back out here."

Osaka begins her final preparations for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open - which she won in 2019 and 2021 - by competing in a tournament where she has reached the semi-finals twice.

The Japanese player tempered expectations about her title prospects in Brisbane.

"I've given myself the biggest chance to do well, but at the same time, I haven't had any match play," Osaka said.

"I'm just embracing the fact that it's my first tournament in a very long time. I'm just trying to have fun and do well at the same time."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal can't be written off just yet, says Djokovic
Nadal can't be written off just yet, says Djokovic
Djokovic eyes team glory; Nadal, Osaka set to return
Djokovic eyes team glory; Nadal, Osaka set to return
Dhoni's Grooming Routine: 1hr, 10mins!
Dhoni's Grooming Routine: 1hr, 10mins!
'Technology is putting a curse on this beautiful game'
'Technology is putting a curse on this beautiful game'
Nitish back as JD-U prez ahead of INDIA negotiations
Nitish back as JD-U prez ahead of INDIA negotiations
A record-setting year; markets surged by up to 20%
A record-setting year; markets surged by up to 20%
Will Sonia, Kharge go to Ayodhya event? Cong says...
Will Sonia, Kharge go to Ayodhya event? Cong says...

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Step Inside Sania Mirza's Luxurious Home

Step Inside Sania Mirza's Luxurious Home

Dhoni's Night Out With Sania, Robin

Dhoni's Night Out With Sania, Robin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances