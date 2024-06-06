Bopanna-Ebden lose in French Open semis

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten by the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles semi-finals. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of the French Open after going down to Italian duo of of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles semi-finals on Thursday.

The second seeded Indo-Australian pair lost 5-7, 6-2, 2-6 to the 11th seeded Italians.



In the first round, Australian Open champions Bopanna and Eden overcame a tough challenge from Brazilians Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz.



They followed that triumph with a win over the Indo-Italian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela in the second round.



In the quarter-finals, Bopanna and his partner got the better of the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.



Bopanna and Ebden had also emerged winners in the Miami Masters earlier this year.