Bopanna-Ebden lose in French Open semis

Bopanna-Ebden lose in French Open semis

Source: PTI
June 06, 2024 19:28 IST
IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten by the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles semi-finals. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of the French Open after going down to Italian duo of of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles semi-finals on Thursday.

 

The second seeded Indo-Australian pair lost 5-7, 6-2, 2-6 to the 11th seeded Italians.

In the first round, Australian Open champions Bopanna and Eden overcame a tough challenge from Brazilians Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz.

They followed that triumph with a win over the Indo-Italian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela in the second round.

In the quarter-finals, Bopanna and his partner got the better of the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Bopanna and Ebden had also emerged winners in the Miami Masters earlier this year.

Source: PTI
Luka Modric calls Sunil Chhetri a 'legend'
Lakshya Sen storms into quarters of Indonesia Open
Zverev downs de Minaur; faces Ruud in semis
Lakshya storms into quarters of Indonesian Open
Bhattacharya: Chhetri's retirement perfect decision
EC reveals overall poll turnout minus postal ballots
China protests Modi's reply to Taiwan Prez on poll win
French Open: Maiden title for mixed-doubles pair

Sarabjot shoots gold at Munich World Cup

