French Open: Zverev downs de Minaur; faces Ruud in semis

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his quarter final match against Australia's Alex De Minaur. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev kept his bid for an elusive first Grand Slam title alive by reaching a fourth straight semi-final at the French Open with a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Zverev will play seventh seed Casper Ruud in the last-four after holder Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the other quarter-final with a knee injury, and the German got there after some testing moments midway through the clash.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter final match. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The former US Open runner-up took control and claimed the see-sawing first set after a crucial break in the seventh game, but was dragged into a dogfight in the next after the duo swapped serves again and went to a tiebreak.

Zverev fought from 4-0 down in the tiebreak and reached set point after a breathless 39-shot rally, doubling his lead in the contest shortly after and soaking up the applause from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

IMAGE: Australia's Alex De Minaur shakes hands with Germany's Alexander Zverev after losing their quarter final match. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

De Minaur gifted his opponent a break and a 4-2 lead with a double fault but battled tenaciously to recover it three games later, only to surrender serve again with Zverev closing out the victory thanks to an unforced error.