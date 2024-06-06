News
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Zverev downs de Minaur; faces Ruud in semis

French Open: Zverev downs de Minaur; faces Ruud in semis

June 06, 2024 09:15 IST
Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his quarter final match against Australia's Alex De Minaur. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev kept his bid for an elusive first Grand Slam title alive by reaching a fourth straight semi-final at the French Open with a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

 

Zverev will play seventh seed Casper Ruud in the last-four after holder Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the other quarter-final with a knee injury, and the German got there after some testing moments midway through the clash.

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter final match. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

The former US Open runner-up took control and claimed the see-sawing first set after a crucial break in the seventh game, but was dragged into a dogfight in the next after the duo swapped serves again and went to a tiebreak.

Zverev fought from 4-0 down in the tiebreak and reached set point after a breathless 39-shot rally, doubling his lead in the contest shortly after and soaking up the applause from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Australia's Alex De Minaur shakes hands with Germany's Alexander Zverev after losing their quarter final match. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

De Minaur gifted his opponent a break and a 4-2 lead with a double fault but battled tenaciously to recover it three games later, only to surrender serve again with Zverev closing out the victory thanks to an unforced error.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

