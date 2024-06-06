News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Lakshya Sen storms into quarterfinals of Indonesia Open

Lakshya Sen storms into quarterfinals of Indonesia Open

Source: PTI
June 06, 2024 16:23 IST
Lakshaya Sen

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X.com

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen produced a flawless effort to enter the men's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, beating Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in Jakarta on Thursday.

Sen hardly batted an eyelid while securing a 21-9, 21-15 win over Nishimoto in his pre-quarterfinal match.

However, it was curtains for Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

The Indian pair went down to Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 19-21, 19-21 after an intense Round-of-16 match.

 

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also exited the tournament, bringing an end to India's campaign in the women's doubles.

Tanisha and Ashwini were beaten by South Korea's Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee 21-13, 19-21, 21-13.

Later, the Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will face China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang.

In the men's singles, Priyansh Rajawat will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, the reigning world champion and the gold medallist in last year's World Championships. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
