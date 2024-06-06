News
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Maiden title for mixed-doubles pair

French Open: Maiden title for mixed-doubles pair

June 06, 2024 18:31 IST
IMAGE: The Franco-German pair are all smiles as they lift the French Open Mixed Doubles Championship title. Photographs: Reuters/ Yves Herman

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4 7-5 to win their maiden mixed doubles title together at the French Open on Thursday. The victory gave Germany's Siegemund a second mixed doubles Grand Slam crown while it was a first for Frenchman Roger-Vasselin which made it all the more special as it came on home soil.

"This was a last minute thing, I didn't want to play mixed (doubles) here because I was in the singles and doubles also," Siegemund said at the trophy presentation ceremony. "Then Edouard texted me two hours before the deadline... I always wanted to play with him but it was somehow not working out. "Then I was like, 'I can't say no'. Now he's finally free, he wants to play so I think it was a good decision!"

 

Meanwhile, it was a second straight loss in a Grand Slam final for Krawczyk and Skupski following their defeat at the Australian Open final in a match tiebreaker.

Number two seeds Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin broke in the first game of the match and consolidated a 2-0 lead but Skupski and Krawczyk tried to fight back and had their moments with some key winners.

Yet the German-French duo held their serve and their teamwork, movement and communication helped them take the opening set when Siegemund smashed a cross-court winner at the net.

Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin capitalised in the second set when they targeted Krawczyk's serve, as they broke to love in the third game to take a 2-1 lead. At 4-2, they repeated the same tactic as Krawczyk struggled on serve, leaving Skupski in difficult situations at the net. But Krawczyk, a four-times Grand Slam mixed doubles winner, managed to hold before Skupski helped them break for the first time in the contest, letting out a load roar at the net after he smashed a winner.

On the deciding point at 4-4 on Skupski's serve, Krawczyk missed an easy shot at the net which went wide to hand Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin the crucial break, but the British-American pair saved a championship point off the Frenchman's serve. But for a third time in the set, they targeted Krawczyk's serve and broke as Siegemund got the better of Skupski twice at the net.

The German then held serve as they clinched a first Grand Slam title together when Skupsi found the net on championship point.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
