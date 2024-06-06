News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Luka Modric calls Sunil Chhetri a 'legend'

Luka Modric calls Sunil Chhetri a 'legend'

Source: PTI
June 06, 2024 16:46 IST
Sunil Chettri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Chhetri/X

Croatia captain and Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric hailed India skipper Sunil Chhetri, who is set to bring curtains to his stellar career with a match against Kuwait in Kolkata on Thursday, as a ‘legend of the game' while urging his teammates to make his final game ‘unforgettable'.

Chhetri will make his final appearance for India on the international stage when he takes the field in the FIFA World Cup Qualifying clash against Kuwait to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.

In a video message shared by Indian team's coach Igor Stimac, Modric said, “Hi Sunil, I just want to say hello and wish you all the best in your last game for the national team.”

 

“Congratulations on your career, you are a legend of this game and to your teammates, I hope you make his last game special and unforgettable,” said Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

“Good luck and win for your captain. All the best and best regards from Croatia,” said Modric who finished runner-up in the 2018 World Cup and grabbed the bronze medal in 2022.

Stimac thanked Modric for the warm gesture.

“Thank you Luka. We will do everything in our power to make our country and our captain proud.”

With 94 goals so far, the 39-year-old Chhetri is set to retire as the fourth highest in the all-time list of goal-scorers in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
