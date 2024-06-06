News
Sarabjot shoots gold at Munich World Cup

Source: PTI
June 06, 2024 17:16 IST
IMAGE: Sarabjot Singh, 22, shot 242.7 in the eight-man final, leaving behind his nearest competitor Bu Shuaihang of China by 0.2 points. Photograph: NRAI/X

Sarabjot Singh on Thursday opened India's account at the ISSF World Cup in Munich with a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, emerging triumphant in a field that featured a reigning World champion and a four-time Olympian.

 

The 22-year-old Indian shot 242.7 in the eight-man final, leaving behind his nearest competitor Bu Shuaihang of China by 0.2 points.

Germany's Robin Walter won bronze.

Sarabjot had on Wednesday shot a top score of 588 to qualify for the decider. The final had in its line-up the reigning World champion Bowen Zhang of China and four-time Olympian Yusuf Dikec of Turkey, besides Bu and Walter.

Under the circumstances, Sarabjot delivered a fine pillar-to-post victory for his second individual ISSF World Cup medal, after his breakthrough gold last year in Bhopal.

The young Indian was the strongest off the blocks shooting three high 10s off his first five single shots to take an early lead.

His consistent shooting continued and he never gave up the lead until Walter caught up with him at the end of the 14th single shot.

A clutch 10.8 for his 15th looked to have settled the final as Walter wilted with an 8.6. After Zhang bowed out in fifth, Walter upset Dikec for the bronze.

Going into the final two shots, 1.4 separated Sarabjot from Bu, who was till then enjoying the chase as the pressure told on Sarabjot.

In the end, Sarabjot, who had topped the selection trials for the Paris Olympics, did well to hold on for a morale-boosting win.

Sarabjot had won a bronze in 10m air pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 in Changwon and had secured the first pistol quota for India in the Paris Olympics.

At the Asian Games last year, Sarabjot won the gold medal with the men's 10m air pistol team and silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

