Rediff.com  » Sports » Bopanna-Ebden battle to advance into US Open quarters

Bopanna-Ebden battle to advance into US Open quarters

Source: PTI
September 04, 2023 13:56 IST
Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna were tested for over two hours before winning their match on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India_ All Sports/Twitter

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the men's doubles quarter-finals at the US Open with a hard-fought three-set win over Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair beat the British duo of Cash and Patten 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (10-6) after toiling hard for two hours 22 minutes in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

 

Bopanna and Ebden, who had reached the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year, hit 13 aces and won 81 per cent of their first-serve points.

They will next face the winners of the third round match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and United Kingdom's Neal Skupski and the local duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

The 43-year-old remains the only Indian in the fray in the men's doubles event after Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made first round exits.

Bopanna, however, crashed out of the mixed doubles event.

Partnering Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi, Bopanna went down 2-6, 5-7 to the American duo of Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend in the second round.

Source: PTI
