Rediff.com  » Sports » I've been made a scapegoat by manager Ten Hag: Sancho

I've been made a scapegoat by manager Ten Hag: Sancho

September 04, 2023 10:39 IST
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was excluded from Manchester United's EPL match against Arsenal on Sunday

IMAGE: Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was excluded from their EPL match against Arsenal on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jadon Sancho/X formerly Twiitter

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho said he had been unfairly made a "scapegoat" after his manager Erik ten Hag claimed he had been left out of the squad to face Arsenal on Sunday because of poor training performance.

 

Sancho was a surprise omission for United's dramatic 3-1 stoppage-time Premier League loss to Arsenal that dropped them to 11th in the table.

"On his performance on training we didn't select him," Ten Hag said, when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad.

"You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Jadon Sancho's tweet 

The 23-year-old Sancho wasted little time in responding in a lengthy post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week," Sancho wrote.

"I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair. All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."

Sancho, who has played 58 league games since joining United in 2021, said he respects all decisions made by the coaching staff.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
