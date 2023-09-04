News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ganguly and fly watch Arsenal crush Man United at The Emirates

Ganguly and fly watch Arsenal crush Man United at The Emirates

September 04, 2023 13:11 IST
Sourav Ganguly with his daughter Sana and wife Dona at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly with his daughter Sana and wife Dona at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Ganguly/Facebook

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly enjoyed some English Premier League action on Sunday.

 

The former BCCI boss and his family watched as Arsenal scored late winners to beat Manchester United 3-1 at home at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Sourav Ganguly outside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly outside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sourav Ganguly/Instagram

'Watching my favourite sport is such a remarkable experience all the time .. the atmosphere of football in this country is electric .. as good as IPL .. great game of football today .. Arsenal vs Man U .. 3-1 to arsenal. Electrifying atmosphere at the MAN U vs ARSENAL game...' Ganguly wrote on his social media handles while posting pictures of his experience. 

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have 10 points from four games with United on six after already losing twice.

