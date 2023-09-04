Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana," Bumrah posted on his social media handles on Monday.

On Sunday, the speedster left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons.

The Indian cricketer is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6 onwards. Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.