News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: September 04, 2023 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah posted this photo on his social media handles

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it  - Jasprit and Sanjana," Bumrah posted on his social media handles on Monday.

 

On Sunday, the speedster left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons.

The Indian cricketer is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6 onwards. Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Wozniacki takes positives after US Open exit
Wozniacki takes positives after US Open exit
Seen Rahul Deewar Dravid?
Seen Rahul Deewar Dravid?
PICS: Record-crushing Kishan owns Pakistan bowlers
PICS: Record-crushing Kishan owns Pakistan bowlers
What's so special about this Messi pic?
What's so special about this Messi pic?
Banks Or NBFCs? Where to Go For Student Loans?
Banks Or NBFCs? Where to Go For Student Loans?
India men's TT team win bronze at Asian Championships
India men's TT team win bronze at Asian Championships
Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Naga Chaitanya?
Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Naga Chaitanya?

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Will India Experiment Against Nepal?

Will India Experiment Against Nepal?

I've been made a scapegoat by manager Ten Hag: Sancho

I've been made a scapegoat by manager Ten Hag: Sancho

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances