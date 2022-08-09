Three attempts and 13 years later, Sindhu tastes gold at CWG

Sindhu had won a gold in the mixed team event at the CWG in 2018, but a medal in singles has eluded her since her Commonwealth Games debut.

IMAGE: Gold medalist, P V Sindhu celebrates on the podium during the Badminton Women's Singles medal ceremony on Monday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Glasgow 2014 bronze, Gold Coast 2018 silver and Birmingham 2022 gold, PV Sindhu has finally achieved what she has been longing for at the Commonwealth Games.

But the yellow metal didn't come easy for Sindhu. It took her three attempts, 13 years of toil, and many sacrifices to claim the top prize at the multi-sport event.

Sindhu had won a gold in the mixed team event at the CWG in 2018, but a medal in singles has eluded her since her Games debut.

On Monday, the world number seven outplayed 13th ranked Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena to fulfil her long-cherished dream.

"I've been waiting for this (gold) for a long time now. Of course I'm super happy. I've finally done it. From day one it was important to keep my tempo high and be confident that I can do it," an elated Sindhu said after claiming the top honour.

"We've waited four years now and we're finally here. The Commonwealth Games was really good for me, it was a good tournament."

Contrary to the final scoreline, Sindhu said overcoming Li was not an easy task.

"It was very important to be very focused and in the rhythm. We know each other's game. There are no easy points so even though I was leading I made sure I was very focused."

The double Olympic medallist said she would take a short break now to re-energise herself before her next goal -- the World Championships -- to be held in Tokyo from August 21 to 28.

"I have the world championships soon, so I'm hoping for the best there. I need to enjoy this moment, take a bit of a break and come back stronger again," Sindhu said.

Sindhu said she can't wait to return home and celebrate her success with her parents.

"Definitely, I'm going to celebrate. We will just go out as a team or something like that. I'll go back to India and celebrate with my family members.

"Soon we're going to go back home and I'm going to celebrate with my parents. They've really supported me and they're back there watching the match. It will really mean the world to meet them, it's their hard work and dedication, too," she said.