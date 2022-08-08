News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PM, President hail 'champion of champions' Sindhu

PM, President hail 'champion of champions' Sindhu

August 08, 2022 17:00 IST
IMAGE: PV Sindhu added a Commonwealth singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li in the final in Birmingham. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded P V Sindhu as 'champion of champions' after she won the gold medal in the women's badminton singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

 

Sindhu added a Commonwealth singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li in the final in Birmingham.

The World No 7 outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13.    

"The phenomenal P V Sindhu is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours," said Modi.

Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning the gold medal President Droupadi Murmu said.

"You created magic on the court, enthralling millions," Murmu said, congratulating Sindhu in a tweet.

"P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created  magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high and our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!"

