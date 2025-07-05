HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Balaji-Reyes-Varela knocked out of Wimbledon

Balaji-Reyes-Varela knocked out of Wimbledon

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 05, 2025 21:35 IST

x

N Sriram Balaji of India and his doubles partner Miguel Reyes-Varela bowed out after a tame fight

IMAGE: N Sriram Balaji of India and his doubles partner Miguel Reyes-Varela bowed out after a tame fight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Asiam Tennis Federation/X

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela fought their hearts out against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos but lost the Wimbledon men's doubles second round in straight sets in London on Saturday.

Unseeded Balaji and Reyes-Varela lost 4-6, 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine combine in one hour and 20 minutes.

 

India's challenge is still alive in the grass court major with Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli competing in their respective second round matches later.

Meanwhile in the boys' singles, Krish Tyagi made a first round exit with a 3-6, 3-6 defeat against Czech Republic's Jan Kumstat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Gill hits another ton as India's lead swells
PIX: Gill hits another ton as India's lead swells
Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!
Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!
U-19 ODI: Suryavanshi hits quickest ton vs England
U-19 ODI: Suryavanshi hits quickest ton vs England
When Dhoni made a truck driver's birthday special
When Dhoni made a truck driver's birthday special
Liverpool players join family for Diego Jota's funeral
Liverpool players join family for Diego Jota's funeral

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka0:46

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka

Long life prayer for his holiness the Dalai Lama held on his 90th Birthday1:30

Long life prayer for his holiness the Dalai Lama held on...

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20 years for 'Victory Rally'0:20

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD