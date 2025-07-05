Balaji-Reyes-Varela knocked out of Wimbledon

IMAGE: N Sriram Balaji of India and his doubles partner Miguel Reyes-Varela bowed out after a tame fight. Photograph: Kind courtesy Asiam Tennis Federation/X

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela fought their hearts out against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos but lost the Wimbledon men's doubles second round in straight sets in London on Saturday.

Unseeded Balaji and Reyes-Varela lost 4-6, 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine combine in one hour and 20 minutes.

India's challenge is still alive in the grass court major with Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli competing in their respective second round matches later.

Meanwhile in the boys' singles, Krish Tyagi made a first round exit with a 3-6, 3-6 defeat against Czech Republic's Jan Kumstat.