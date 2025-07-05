Suryavanshi breaks records after quickest ton in Under-19 ODI

IMAGE: India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after completing their century against England in the 4th Youth One Day match at New Road, Worcester, Britain on Saturday. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

Fourteen-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his first century in an Under-19 one-day international on Saturday, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England in Worcester.

Suryavanshi, who was called up to India's U-19 squad after a standout performance in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), needed only 52 balls to get to three figures.

This the the fastest Youth ODI hundred as he guided India Under-19 to a mammoth 363 for nine against their English counterparts in the fourth match at Worcester on Saturday

The opener, who scored 48, 45 and 86 in the first three matches, hit 10 sixes and 13 fours as he shared a 219-run partnership with Vihaan Malhotra (129) for the second wicket.

Suryavanshi, the youngest IPL debutant, became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket when he smashed a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals in April, the second-fastest century in the tournament's history.

Suryavanshi's 143 came at a whopping strike-rate of 183, including 13 fours and 10 sixes.

Suryavanshi broke the record for the quickest Youth ODI century held by Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, who had reached the milestone in 53 deliveries, also against England, back in 2013.

Raj Angad Bawa's 69-ball hundred against Uganda was the quickest ton by an Indian, it came at the U-19 World Cup in 2022.

Suryavanshi is 14 years and 100 days when he made his hundred, going past Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto who went past the three-figure mark when he was 14 years and 241 days.

This is a continuation of Suryavanshi's ever-growing career graph after becoming the youngest ever batter to make 100 in the IPL, achieving the feat in just 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

The lad from Bihar's Samastipur had also struck the second-fastest hundred in men's Youth Tests against Australia U19 in Chennai last year.

He reached the ton in just 58 balls and now sits behind former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who hit a 56-ball hundred in 2005.

The latest feat of Suryavanshi attracted high praise from Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari.

“This is a moment of immense pride for Bihar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only brought glory to the state but has also made the entire nation proud.

"Achieving such a milestone at such a young age is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and mental strength. On behalf of the entire Bihar cricket fraternity, we congratulate Vaibhav and wish him a bright future," said Tiwari.

He said Suryavanshi is on his way to break several other records.

“This is just the beginning, Vaibhav's century is the first of many records that are yet to be broken. With the kind of talent and determination he has, we believe he will continue to rewrite the history of cricket in the years to come,” he added.

For the record, the India U19 side is leading the five-match series 2-1.