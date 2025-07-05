Legends of javelin ready to shine at NC Classic 2025

As the NC Classic 2025 starts off. Julius Yego of Kenya is the leader of the first round with a throw of 79.97m

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra trains ahead of the NC Classic 2025 on Saturday. Photograph: NC Classic/X

India's double Olympian Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, honoured his coach Jan Zelezny with a special memento, ahead of the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to showcase a world-class line-up of elite javelin throwers from across the globe -- Thomas Rohler (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA) Martin Konecny (Czech Republic), Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland).

“If I talk about the business side, for me right now the only aim is to make this event a success. That is my focus. That the NC Classic is happening, that in itself is a big thing. Rest of the things don’t matter now. I want to promote the sport,” he said on the eve of the inaugural NC Classic.

Among Indians competitors are Neeraj Chopra himself, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal and Yashvir Singh.

Sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India and the World Athletics-sanctioned Gold-level meet, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' will be India's first international javelin competition.

World Athletics Vice President and former President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Adille Sumariwalla hailed the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, terming him as the best athlete India has ever produced.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra honours the legend, and his coach Jan Železný at the NC Classic on Saturday. Photograph: NC Classic/X

"He's (Neeraj Chopra) the best athlete India has ever ever produced before independence after independence, the only person to have won 2 gold medals, world championship and Olympic Games, 2 silver medals, world championship and Olympic Games. 1 Asian Games, Asian athletics, Commonwealth Games, world record. In the junior world championship, there isn't a greater athlete than him," Sumariwalla told ANI.

Sumariwalla felt delighted on the inaugural edition of the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025'.

"This boy is something phenomenal, and I'm absolutely delighted that we are having this Neeraj Chopra classic," he added.

Recently, Chopra claimed his second title of the year after standing triumphant in the javelin throw contest at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike event. The reigning world champion, Neeraj, was the only person to clear an 85m-plus distance, finishing at the top with a throw of 85.29m and registering his 24th straight top-two finish.