HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Legends of javelin ready to shine at NC Classic 2025

Legends of javelin ready to shine at NC Classic 2025

By REDIFF SPORTS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 05, 2025 19:54 IST

x

Neeraj Chopra

As the NC Classic 2025 starts off. Julius Yego of Kenya is the leader of the first round with a throw of 79.97m 

Neeraj Chopra starts with a foul throw.

 

Neeraj Chopra trains ahead of the NC Classic 2025 on Saturday 

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra trains ahead of the NC Classic 2025 on Saturday. Photograph: NC Classic/X

India's double Olympian Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, honoured his coach Jan Zelezny with a special memento, ahead of the Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to showcase a world-class line-up of elite javelin throwers from across the globe -- Thomas Rohler (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA) Martin Konecny (Czech Republic), Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland).

“If I talk about the business side, for me right now the only aim is to make this event a success. That is my focus. That the NC Classic is happening, that in itself is a big thing. Rest of the things don’t matter now. I want to promote the sport,” he said on the eve of the inaugural NC Classic.

 

Javelin stars at the NC Classic

In a momentous occassion, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to showcase a world-class line-up of elite javelin throwers from across the globe -- Thomas Rohler (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA) Martin Konecny (Czech Republic), Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland).

Among Indians competitors are Neeraj Chopra himself, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal and Yashvir Singh.

Sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India and the World Athletics-sanctioned Gold-level meet, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' will be India's first international javelin competition.

World Athletics Vice President and former President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Adille Sumariwalla hailed the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, terming him as the best athlete India has ever produced.

Neeraj Chopra honours the legend, and his coach Jan Železný at the NC Classic on Saturday

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra honours the legend, and his coach Jan Železný at the NC Classic on Saturday. Photograph: NC Classic/X

"He's (Neeraj Chopra) the best athlete India has ever ever produced before independence after independence, the only person to have won 2 gold medals, world championship and Olympic Games, 2 silver medals, world championship and Olympic Games. 1 Asian Games, Asian athletics, Commonwealth Games, world record. In the junior world championship, there isn't a greater athlete than him," Sumariwalla told ANI.

Sumariwalla felt delighted on the inaugural edition of the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025'.

"This boy is something phenomenal, and I'm absolutely delighted that we are having this Neeraj Chopra classic," he added.

Recently, Chopra claimed his second title of the year after standing triumphant in the javelin throw contest at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike event. The reigning world champion, Neeraj, was the only person to clear an 85m-plus distance, finishing at the top with a throw of 85.29m and registering his 24th straight top-two finish.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: India in command as lead soars to 357 at lunch
PIX: India in command as lead soars to 357 at lunch
When Dhoni made a truck driver's birthday special
When Dhoni made a truck driver's birthday special
AIFF keen to tap OCI players under new policy
AIFF keen to tap OCI players under new policy
Can NC Classic emulate Mondo Classic's charm?
Can NC Classic emulate Mondo Classic's charm?
Gill, Jaiswal, Pant must carry Kohli's legacy: Vaughan
Gill, Jaiswal, Pant must carry Kohli's legacy: Vaughan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Long life prayer for his holiness the Dalai Lama held on his 90th Birthday1:30

Long life prayer for his holiness the Dalai Lama held on...

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka0:46

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka

PM Modi arrives in Argentina on two-day visit3:06

PM Modi arrives in Argentina on two-day visit

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD