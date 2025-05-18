Bhambri-Galloway go down fighting in Bordeaux final

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and partner Robert Galloway of the US were beaten by Francisco Cabral from Portugal and Lucas Miedler from Austria in the final. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway fought tooth and nail in the thrilling title clash of the ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux but had to be content with a runners-up

finish, on Sunday.The second seeded Indo-American team lost 6-7(1), 6-7(2) to fourth seeded combine of Francisco Cabral from Portugal and Lucas Miedler from Austria in the final.

India's N Sriram Balaji and Sumit Nagal were also in the fray but they lost at different stages of the clay court tournament in their respective events.