HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Italy's Stano breaks 35-km race walk world record

Italy's Stano breaks 35-km race walk world record

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 18, 2025 17:24 IST

x

Massimo Stano

IMAGE: Massimo Stano shaved 57 seconds off the previous record set by Canada's Evan Dunfee less than two months ago. Photograph: World Athletics/Instagram

Italy's Massimo Stano broke the men's 35-km race walk world record with a time of two hours, 20 minutes and 43 seconds at the European

Race Walking Team Championships in Podebrady on Sunday.

Stano, who won gold in men's 20-km race walk at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth at the Paris Games, shaved 57 seconds off the previous record set by Canada's Evan Dunfee less than two months ago.

 

The 33-year-old also won gold in 35-km race walk at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and helped Italy win gold at the 2023 European Race Walking Team Championships.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We did it brother': Neeraj tells Weber after 90m breach
'We did it brother': Neeraj tells Weber after 90m breach
Haaland suffers another blank after declining penalty
Haaland suffers another blank after declining penalty
'Meeting The God Of Cricket Was Indeed Surreal'
'Meeting The God Of Cricket Was Indeed Surreal'
How Shastri helped Rohit turn around Test fortunes
How Shastri helped Rohit turn around Test fortunes
PM Applauds Chopra's Career-Best Throw
PM Applauds Chopra's Career-Best Throw

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Prakash Mehra's 8 Hit Songs

VIDEOS

India opens one gate of Salal dam built on Chenab River, latest visuals1:24

India opens one gate of Salal dam built on Chenab River,...

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in Bandra1:36

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in...

Col Sofia Qureshi's sister takes out 'Sindoor Yatra' to honour Armed Forces1:20

Col Sofia Qureshi's sister takes out 'Sindoor Yatra' to...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD