Dhoni has the most real fan base: Harbhajan

IMAGE: Fans show their support for Mahendra Singh Dhoni during an IPL 2025 match in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh sparked a social media storm with his controversial remarks on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fan following, drawing comparisons with other cricketers.



Speaking ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on Saturday, Harbhajan weighed in on Dhoni's IPL future in a conversaton with former India teammate Aakash Chopra.



'Dhoni can play as long as he can. Had it been my team, I would have made a different decision,' Harbhajan said on JioHotstar.

'Fans will want him to continue playing. I believe he has the most genuine fan base. The others have their fans on social media, half of them are paid fans. Dhoni has most the real fan base. Let's not talk further because it will go in a different direction.'



The comments didn't sit well with many Virat Kohli supporters, who felt Harbhajan was unfairly targeting the former India captain.