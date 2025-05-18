HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Meeting The God Of Cricket Was Indeed Surreal'

May 18, 2025 04:31 IST

Ayush Mhatre with Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Ayush Mhatre/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings's young batting sensation Ayush Mhatre experienced the moment of a lifetime when he met the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The 17-year-old Mumbai batter was visibly elated as he got his bat autographed by

Tendulkar.

 

'Some moments are bigger than words. Meeting the God of cricket Was Indeed a Surreal Feeling Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir Truly Blessed!!' Mhatre captioned his Instagram post.

Mhatre, 17, made an impressive start to his IPL career, scoring 163 runs from five matches, at a blistering strike rate of 181, including a career-best 94 off 48 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

